M&T Bank Corp Sells 66,561 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697,310 shares of the company's stock after selling 66,561 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $95,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,286 shares of company stock worth $14,849,033. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.72. 2,007,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,516,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average is $58.55. The firm has a market cap of $258.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

