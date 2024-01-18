M&T Bank Corp Sells 6,835 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $116,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,264,721,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $13.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $615.50. The company had a trading volume of 972,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,202. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $647.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $584.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $596.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $556.04.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

