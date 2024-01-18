National Bankshares Raises Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$81.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

MRU has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Metro from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Metro from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$77.14.

Shares of MRU opened at C$68.51 on Monday. Metro has a 1-year low of C$65.43 and a 1-year high of C$78.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C($0.09). Metro had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of C$5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.2914573 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Metro’s payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

