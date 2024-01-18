Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stake Cut by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 94,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Newmont by 5.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 218,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Newmont by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 139,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $539,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average is $39.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $1,075,586. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

