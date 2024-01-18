NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 51,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $58.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.99. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

