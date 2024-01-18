Nilsine Partners LLC Buys 51 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.5% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Trading Up 2.6 %
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
