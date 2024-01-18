Nilsine Partners LLC Buys 51 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.5% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $28.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,132.60. The stock had a trading volume of 637,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,200. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,034.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $924.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $559.11 and a twelve month high of $1,151.82. The firm has a market cap of $530.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

