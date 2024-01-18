Nilsine Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.5 %

MPC traded down $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $149.79. 311,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,635. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.95 and its 200-day moving average is $144.80. The company has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $162.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

