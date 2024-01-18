Nilsine Partners LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Nilsine Partners LLC cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock traded up $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $246.35. 56,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $247.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.82.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

