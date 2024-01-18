Nilsine Partners LLC Purchases 575 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,139,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.