Nilsine Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,658 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after buying an additional 5,965,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.00. 15,478,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,694,133. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.31 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.97.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

