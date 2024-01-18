Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 22 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in KLA by 97,540.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,216,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,224,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,999,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of KLA stock traded up $18.37 on Thursday, reaching $580.87. 138,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,830. The company has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $597.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $557.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Barclays upped their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.18.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

