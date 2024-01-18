Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,270 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $31,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 535,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,755,000 after buying an additional 17,525 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 34,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 26,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,379.8% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 377,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,894,000 after purchasing an additional 366,509 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.59. 466,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,173. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.45. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

