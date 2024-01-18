Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,166,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,777 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $41,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.07. 13,493,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,709,887. The company has a market cap of $198.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.70. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

