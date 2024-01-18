Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,331 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,232 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $35,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 34,409 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in QUALCOMM by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 72,357 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 59,533 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 113,204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,025,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,690,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $146.89. The firm has a market cap of $159.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.32 and a 200 day moving average of $121.90.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,840 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

