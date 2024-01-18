Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,793 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,793 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.51. 912,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,877,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.84.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

