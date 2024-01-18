Northwest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Creative Planning grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,243,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,346,000 after purchasing an additional 910,216 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,847,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,981,000 after purchasing an additional 214,969 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,349,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,367,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,005,000 after purchasing an additional 45,708 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.78. 9,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,018. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $53.27.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

