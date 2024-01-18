Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $2 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,004 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 269.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000.

DFIC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 888,202 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

