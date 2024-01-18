Northwest Wealth Management LLC Invests $306,000 in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFSD. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 76,989.1% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,568,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after buying an additional 1,566,729 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $23,877,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,050,000. Legacy Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,268,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 294.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 113,957 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFSD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.90. The company had a trading volume of 23,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,254. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.57. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $47.15.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

