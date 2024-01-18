Northwest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,545,000 after buying an additional 141,595 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $987,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SPIP stock remained flat at $25.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,526. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $26.74.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.