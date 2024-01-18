Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,887 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaye Capital Management bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 161,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 46,482 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 175,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,888,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 176,169 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 500,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 44,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,729. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

