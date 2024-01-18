Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 276 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793,930 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.54. 741,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,383,748. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.49.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

