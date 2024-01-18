Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 339 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.81.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.66. 989,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,265,129. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $166.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.86%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

