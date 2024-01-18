NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

NRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of NRG opened at $51.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $52.42.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 232.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,331 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,950,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,850,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth about $49,072,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

