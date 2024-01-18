Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Down 3.3%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.02. 129,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,693,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oatly Group

Oatly Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.31.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.48 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 31.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.66%. Equities analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oatly Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,963,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Oatly Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,737,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after buying an additional 1,068,922 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Oatly Group by 56.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,502,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 1,257,812 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Oatly Group by 1,099.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after buying an additional 3,134,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Oatly Group by 41.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,656,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 776,039 shares in the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

(Get Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.