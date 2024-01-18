ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

Institutional Trading of ObsEva

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ObsEva during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

