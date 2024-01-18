Olympiad Research LP Acquires 3,758 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Olympiad Research LP raised its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in RTX were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,913,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average of $82.81. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.