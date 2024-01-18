Olympiad Research LP Acquires 7,065 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Olympiad Research LP increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 88.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International comprises about 0.5% of Olympiad Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.2 %

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.14. 1,257,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.21.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

