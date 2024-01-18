Olympiad Research LP Boosts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Olympiad Research LP grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 263.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,198 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for 0.6% of Olympiad Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of General Motors by 149.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.51. 5,816,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,570,662. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.52.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.79.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

