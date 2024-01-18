Olympiad Research LP Buys 749 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Olympiad Research LP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 0.5% of Olympiad Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.56. 1,161,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $162.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.80.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

