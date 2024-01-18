Olympiad Research LP Invests $405,000 in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,236,000 after acquiring an additional 349,592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 514.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,358,000 after acquiring an additional 90,673 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,065,000 after acquiring an additional 51,898 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Chord Energy stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.39. 141,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,789. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.28. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $117.05 and a 12-month high of $175.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.94 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 27.86%. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHRD. Mizuho cut their price target on Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.60.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $245,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,183,914.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chord Energy news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $245,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,183,914.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,678 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

