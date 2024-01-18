Olympiad Research LP Purchases 390 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Olympiad Research LP boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 61,592.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,270 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 70.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,877,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 166.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 30.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,204,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $1,288,900.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 247,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,852,951.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $1,288,900.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 247,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,852,951.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $814,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,829.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 701,983 shares of company stock valued at $82,194,265. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.03.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.69. 1,882,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,643,310. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $128.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.84.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

