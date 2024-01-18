Olympiad Research LP Purchases 7,777 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Olympiad Research LP lifted its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 94.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Amedisys accounts for 1.5% of Olympiad Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter worth $67,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Amedisys Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMED stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $94.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,352.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $106.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.05.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.