Olympiad Research LP Purchases New Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,814 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Toll Brothers by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE:TOL remained flat at $98.89 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 363,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,409. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $105.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

