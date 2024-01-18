Olympiad Research LP Raises Holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Olympiad Research LP grew its position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $258,838,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 129,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,147. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.80. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $33.38.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on VNOM shares. StockNews.com lowered Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNOM

Viper Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.