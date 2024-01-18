Olympiad Research LP Raises Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Olympiad Research LP lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 152.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 38,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 23,184 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 38,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 223,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after purchasing an additional 69,899 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DHI stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.25. 871,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 6.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $156.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.67%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

