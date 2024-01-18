Olympiad Research LP Sells 137 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Olympiad Research LP cut its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total transaction of $1,578,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,109,668.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $484,047.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,969,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total value of $1,578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,381 shares in the company, valued at $74,109,668.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,976 shares of company stock worth $100,381,875 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $19.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $604.33. 160,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,800. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $578.94 and a 200 day moving average of $524.68. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.10 and a 1 year high of $647.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

