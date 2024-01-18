Olympiad Research LP Sells 2,011 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Olympiad Research LP trimmed its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at $748,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at about $543,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at about $65,450,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter valued at about $615,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRS stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.51. The stock had a trading volume of 142,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,659. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.24.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $251,798.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,006.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

