Olympiad Research LP Takes Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,335 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 100,700.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 135,944,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,467,742,000 after buying an additional 135,809,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,389,000 after purchasing an additional 278,780 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,610,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,313,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

NYSE WMS traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $131.69. 90,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,688. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.36. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $145.68.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $780.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.36 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 48.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WMS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.88.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

