Olympiad Research LP Takes Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,456 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. BlackLine makes up about 0.7% of Olympiad Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,798,000 after purchasing an additional 62,961 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,107,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,401,000 after purchasing an additional 58,688 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,857,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95,099 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in BlackLine by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,298,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 374,813 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $45,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,487.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,572 shares of company stock valued at $345,627. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackLine Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.36. 196,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.94. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $77.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $150.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.76 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BL. Piper Sandler downgraded BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

