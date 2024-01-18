Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $10.48 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $190.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.58 and its 200-day moving average is $180.94. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,423 shares of company stock worth $2,962,716. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

