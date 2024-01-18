Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P.

EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. decreased its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,277,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718,161 shares during the quarter. Ovintiv accounts for about 100.0% of EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $251,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 62.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 282,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,142. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.13. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

OVV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

