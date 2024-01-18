Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.42. 13,232,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,450,695. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,991.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

