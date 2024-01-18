Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Decreased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $1,198,000. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $7,002,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $1,454,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $336.16. 1,139,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,382. The firm has a market cap of $105.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.54, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.16 and a 52 week high of $338.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.30.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

