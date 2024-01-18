PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PCTEL in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. PCTEL has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $17.39 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 60,315.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of PCTEL during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of PCTEL during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PCTEL during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PCTEL during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

