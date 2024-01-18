Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Set at C$53.00 by ATB Capital

ATB Capital set a C$53.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PPL has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.79.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$45.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$38.79 and a 52 week high of C$49.22.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.11). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.20 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.209937 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pembina Pipeline

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,070 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.60, for a total transaction of C$231,192.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.