PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives $92.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.25.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $83.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.74. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $93.50.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $1,266,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,113,545.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $1,266,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,113,545.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $578,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,799,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,301 shares of company stock worth $20,247,015 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after buying an additional 379,161 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

