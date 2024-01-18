PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $165.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.30. The company has a market capitalization of $227.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

