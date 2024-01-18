Perkins Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,005,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722,305 shares during the quarter. Usio comprises approximately 1.7% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Usio were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Usio by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 120,821 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Usio by 4.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Usio by 64.8% during the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 49,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Usio by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Usio by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. 18.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USIO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. 4,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. Usio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 million, a P/E ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 1.83.

Usio ( NASDAQ:USIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Usio, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

