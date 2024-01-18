Perkins Capital Management Inc. Invests $731,000 in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,671,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.95% of Perspective Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.40 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Perspective Therapeutics

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 0.26 per share, with a total value of 32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 316,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately 82,344.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt bought 125,000 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 0.26 per share, with a total value of 32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 82,344.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Markus Puhlmann bought 135,006 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 0.27 per share, for a total transaction of 36,451.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 635,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 171,451.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 334,088 shares of company stock valued at $88,469. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CATX traded up 0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting 0.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,312,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,288. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 0.21 and a fifty-two week high of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $123.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of -0.04. The business had revenue of 2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 2.20 million. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.80%. Equities analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

Recommended Stories

