Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 444,176 Shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 909,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 444,176 shares during the quarter. Profire Energy makes up approximately 2.5% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.91% of Profire Energy worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,421,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy Price Performance

Shares of Profire Energy stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.52. 48,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,758. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.57. Profire Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Profire Energy had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

